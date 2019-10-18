NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 17, 2019
_____
047 FPUS51 KBGM 180736
ZFPBGM
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-182000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ015-182000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ016-182000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around
5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ017-182000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ018-182000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ022-182000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ023-182000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ024-182000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ025-182000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ036-182000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ037-182000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ044-182000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around
5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ045-182000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ046-182000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ055-182000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.
Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ056-182000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ057-182000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows around
30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ062-182000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
335 AM EDT Fri Oct 18 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then
partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather