NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 3, 2019

608 FPUS51 KBGM 040736

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

NYZ009-042000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ015-042000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning,

then a slight chance of drizzle this afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ016-042000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ017-042000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ018-042000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ022-042000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle this morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ023-042000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of drizzle and rain this morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ024-042000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ025-042000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ036-042000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain with a slight chance of

drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ037-042000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ044-042000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of drizzle and rain this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs around 50. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ045-042000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ046-042000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ055-042000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ056-042000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ057-042000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ062-042000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

335 AM EDT Fri Oct 4 2019

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

