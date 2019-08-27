NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 26, 2019

934 FPUS51 KBGM 270832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-272000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ015-272000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ016-272000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ017-272000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ018-272000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ022-272000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ023-272000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ024-272000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph

in the evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ025-272000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ036-272000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ037-272000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ044-272000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ045-272000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ046-272000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

NYZ055-272000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ056-272000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

NYZ057-272000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ062-272000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Tue Aug 27 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s.

