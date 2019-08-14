NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. East winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

431 AM EDT Wed Aug 14 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers this morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

