NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Friday, August 2, 2019

_____

927 FPUS51 KBGM 030832

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-032000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ015-032000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ016-032000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ017-032000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ018-032000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ022-032000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ023-032000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ024-032000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ025-032000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ036-032000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ037-032000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ044-032000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ045-032000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 80. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-032000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 80. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-032000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. Isolated showers

and thunderstorms this morning, then scattered showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ056-032000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-032000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows around 50.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs around 80. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-032000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

432 AM EDT Sat Aug 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

morning, then scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather