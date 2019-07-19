NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast
NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 18, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania
National Weather Service Binghamton NY
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
This is an automatically generated product that contains an area
forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each
zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact
location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific
forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.
NYZ009-192000-
Northern Oneida-
Including the city of Boonville
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ015-192000-
Yates-
Including the city of Penn Yan
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid
70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ016-192000-
Seneca-
Including the city of Seneca Falls
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 109.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ017-192000-
Southern Cayuga-
Including the city of Auburn
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ018-192000-
Onondaga-
Including the city of Syracuse
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,
mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds
and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values up to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ022-192000-
Steuben-
Including the cities of Corning and Hornell
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms
this morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ023-192000-
Schuyler-
Including the city of Watkins Glen
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ024-192000-
Chemung-
Including the city of Elmira
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values up to 108.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ025-192000-
Tompkins-
Including the city of Ithaca
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ036-192000-
Madison-
Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
and thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ037-192000-
Southern Oneida-
Including the cities of Rome and Utica
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ044-192000-
Cortland-
Including the city of Cortland
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers with a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms
may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ045-192000-
Chenango-
Including the city of Norwich
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ046-192000-
Otsego-
Including the city of Oneonta
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs around 90. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ055-192000-
Tioga-
Including the cities of Owego and Waverly
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the mid 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
NYZ056-192000-
Broome-
Including the city of Binghamton
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in
the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
NYZ057-192000-
Delaware-
Including the cities of Delhi and Walton
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the
evening. Humid with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 90s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Humid with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
NYZ062-192000-
Sullivan-
Including the city of Monticello
431 AM EDT Fri Jul 19 2019
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of
showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Hot with
highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of
thunderstorms, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in
the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.
West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Hot, humid with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
