NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 13, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms,

mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

1031 AM EDT Sat Jul 13 2019

.REST OF TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

