NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

192 FPUS51 KBGM 101732

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a chance of showers with a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

131 PM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.THIS AFTERNOON...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Lows in

the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

_____

