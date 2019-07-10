NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast

NY Binghamton NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 9, 2019

_____

514 FPUS51 KBGM 100532

ZFPBGM

Zone Forecast Product for Central New York and Northeast Pennsylvania

National Weather Service Binghamton NY

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

This is an automatically generated product that contains an area

forecast using an average of the gridded forecast data for each

zone. The forecast may not be representative of the exact

location that you are interested in. For a more site-specific

forecast, please visit weather.gov/bgm.

NYZ009-102000-

Northern Oneida-

Including the city of Boonville

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ015-102000-

Yates-

Including the city of Penn Yan

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ016-102000-

Seneca-

Including the city of Seneca Falls

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ017-102000-

Southern Cayuga-

Including the city of Auburn

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ018-102000-

Onondaga-

Including the city of Syracuse

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ022-102000-

Steuben-

Including the cities of Corning and Hornell

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ023-102000-

Schuyler-

Including the city of Watkins Glen

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ024-102000-

Chemung-

Including the city of Elmira

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ025-102000-

Tompkins-

Including the city of Ithaca

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ036-102000-

Madison-

Including the cities of Hamilton and Oneida

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ037-102000-

Southern Oneida-

Including the cities of Rome and Utica

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ044-102000-

Cortland-

Including the city of Cortland

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ045-102000-

Chenango-

Including the city of Norwich

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ046-102000-

Otsego-

Including the city of Oneonta

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ055-102000-

Tioga-

Including the cities of Owego and Waverly

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ056-102000-

Broome-

Including the city of Binghamton

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ057-102000-

Delaware-

Including the cities of Delhi and Walton

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ062-102000-

Sullivan-

Including the city of Monticello

131 AM EDT Wed Jul 10 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

