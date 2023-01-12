NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

NYZ033-121600-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and freezing

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 14.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ052-121600-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Temperature falling to

around 40 in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ058-121600-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy and not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds 15 to 20 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ065-121600-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ041-121600-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper

30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ038-121600-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ032-121600-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow and freezing

rain this morning, then a slight chance of snow this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of rain

showers and freezing rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ042-121600-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain and freezing

rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

around 10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ083-121600-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ043-121600-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. North winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs around 30. North winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ084-121600-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

North winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ082-121600-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 1 AM

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning, then rain likely, a chance of

freezing rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Ice accumulation around a trace. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 19. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

10 to 15. Highs around 30.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ039-121600-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely with a slight chance of rain this morning, then

rain likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation

around an inch. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ040-121600-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain this morning, then rain

likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the mid

30s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ047-121600-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ048-121600-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain with a slight chance of snow this afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the

mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows

15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ049-121600-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow with a slight chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Highs around 40.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-121600-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a slight chance of rain this

morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Southeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

upper 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-121600-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers, freezing rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ053-121600-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-121600-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Brisk with highs in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, windy and not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Breezy and not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. South winds 20 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west around 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

North winds around 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers, freezing rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-121600-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows

around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ061-121600-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. Southeast winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ059-121600-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ063-121600-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow with a slight chance of rain this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Snow accumulation around an

inch. Highs around 40. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. North

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ064-121600-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely this morning, then a chance of

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature rising

into the upper 40s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South

winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ066-121600-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EST Thu Jan 12 2023

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow this morning,

then a chance of rain this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Temperature

rising into the lower 50s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. South winds around

15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 40s.

$$

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather