NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 18, 2022

_____

610 FPUS51 KALY 190923

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

NYZ033-191715-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Rain showers after midnight.

Moderate snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs

15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ052-191715-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers likely after

midnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ058-191715-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs around 50.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers with a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after

midnight. Blustery and much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold. Highs

15 to 20. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ065-191715-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in the

evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ041-191715-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Colder with lows

around 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ038-191715-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely. Total snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill

values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ032-191715-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning. Total

snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Cold

with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs around 20. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below in the morning.

$$

NYZ042-191715-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers after midnight. Moderate snow accumulation. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ083-191715-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 7 above.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ043-191715-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 8 above.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Showers. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ084-191715-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above.

Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Much colder with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ082-191715-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ039-191715-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ040-191715-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly this morning.

Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 11. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the

mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ047-191715-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ048-191715-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Much colder

with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Wind

chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

$$

NYZ049-191715-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Much colder with

lows around 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ050-191715-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Much colder with

lows around 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ051-191715-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Snow showers. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, breezy and not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Brisk and

much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

20. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

$$

NYZ053-191715-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Much colder with

lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

mid 20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ054-191715-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. East

winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Breezy and not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising into

the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers, windy and not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain showers. Windy and much

colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY THROUGH CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly cloudy and brisk, cold.

Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ060-191715-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow showers. Rain showers, mainly in

the evening. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ061-191715-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ059-191715-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows 15 to 20.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ063-191715-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Additional light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

$$

NYZ064-191715-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows around 15.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

$$

NYZ066-191715-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

423 AM EST Mon Dec 19 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower

30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

showers, mainly in the evening. Much colder with lows 10 to 15.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather