NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 7, 2022 _____ 290 FPUS51 KALY 080804 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 080803 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 NYZ033-081600- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 16. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ052-081600- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ058-081600- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ065-081600- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ041-081600- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ038-081600- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of drizzle this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-081600- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with lows around 18. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ042-081600- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 17. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ083-081600- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ043-081600- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ084-081600- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ082-081600- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ039-081600- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ040-081600- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ047-081600- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ048-081600- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ049-081600- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Cloudy with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ050-081600- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ051-081600- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ053-081600- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ054-081600- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ060-081600- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ061-081600- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ059-081600- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ063-081600- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of drizzle this morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ064-081600- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ066-081600- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 303 AM EST Thu Dec 8 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather