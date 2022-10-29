NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ 441 FPUS51 KALY 290733 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 290732 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 NYZ033-292000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ052-292000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ058-292000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ065-292000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ041-292000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ038-292000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ032-292000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ042-292000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ083-292000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog and freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ043-292000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ084-292000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ082-292000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ039-292000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ040-292000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ047-292000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ048-292000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ049-292000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ050-292000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ051-292000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ053-292000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ054-292000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ060-292000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ061-292000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ059-292000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ063-292000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ064-292000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog and freezing fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ066-292000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 332 AM EDT Sat Oct 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. 