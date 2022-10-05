NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 4, 2022

_____

326 FPUS51 KALY 050721

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

NYZ033-052000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder with lows in

the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ052-052000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ058-052000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. West winds

around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs around 60. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the

afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ065-052000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs around 60. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ041-052000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

$$

NYZ038-052000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Warmer with highs around 70. Light and variable winds, becoming

northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ032-052000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-052000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-052000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-052000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-052000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 50s in

the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ082-052000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-052000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-052000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ047-052000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ048-052000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ049-052000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ050-052000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ051-052000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ053-052000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the upper 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ054-052000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s

in the afternoon. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much cooler with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ060-052000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ061-052000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower

70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ059-052000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

Temperature falling into the upper 50s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ063-052000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperature falling into the mid 50s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.COLUMBUS DAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ064-052000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to

20 mph this morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with

highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-052000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EDT Wed Oct 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer with highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperature falling

into the lower 60s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler

with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather