NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 13, 2022

855 FPUS51 KALY 140754

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140753

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper

30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cooler with

lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

353 AM EDT Wed Sep 14 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

