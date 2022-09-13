NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, September 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

NYZ033-132000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 60. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ052-132000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ058-132000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ065-132000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ041-132000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ038-132000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this afternoon.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-132000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the lower 60s this afternoon.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and

heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. West

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ042-132000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-132000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the upper 70s.

NYZ043-132000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-132000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs

around 80.

NYZ082-132000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-132000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ040-132000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ047-132000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ048-132000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ049-132000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Less humid with

lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ050-132000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ051-132000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the upper 70s.

NYZ053-132000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ054-132000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely this morning, then showers

and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ060-132000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ061-132000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid

with lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 60s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ059-132000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

NYZ063-132000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Thunderstorms likely. Showers likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ064-132000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs around

80. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs

in the mid 80s.

NYZ066-132000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

315 AM EDT Tue Sep 13 2022

.TODAY...Showers likely. Thunderstorms likely. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

