Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

NYZ033-112000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs around 70.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-112000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ058-112000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Temperature falling into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady

temperature around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 70. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-112000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-112000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ038-112000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s this afternoon.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper

70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-112000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ042-112000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the lower

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

$$

NYZ083-112000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ043-112000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ084-112000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ082-112000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Near steady

temperature in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ039-112000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-112000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ047-112000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s this

afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-112000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ049-112000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ050-112000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ051-112000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly clear after midnight. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-112000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ054-112000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs around 70.

$$

NYZ060-112000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ061-112000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

around 60. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ059-112000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ063-112000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in

the upper 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-112000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Showers likely in the evening. Cooler

with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ066-112000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

326 AM EDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

