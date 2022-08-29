NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022

171 FPUS51 KALY 290726

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290724

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

NYZ033-292000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ052-292000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ058-292000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ065-292000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in

the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in

the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs around 90.

NYZ041-292000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ038-292000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

NYZ032-292000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ042-292000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ083-292000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ043-292000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ084-292000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ082-292000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ039-292000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ040-292000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ047-292000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ048-292000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ049-292000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ050-292000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs

around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not

as warm with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ051-292000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ053-292000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm.

Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ054-292000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

NYZ060-292000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ061-292000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ059-292000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ063-292000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ064-292000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ066-292000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

