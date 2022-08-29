NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 28, 2022 _____ 171 FPUS51 KALY 290726 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 290724 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 NYZ033-292000- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ052-292000- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ058-292000- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ065-292000- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs around 90. $$ NYZ041-292000- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ038-292000- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. $$ NYZ032-292000- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ042-292000- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ083-292000- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ043-292000- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ084-292000- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ082-292000- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ039-292000- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ040-292000- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ047-292000- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ048-292000- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ049-292000- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ050-292000- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Not as warm with highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ051-292000- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ053-292000- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ054-292000- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs around 80. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ060-292000- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ061-292000- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ059-292000- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ063-292000- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ064-292000- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ NYZ066-292000- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 324 AM EDT Mon Aug 29 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather