Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

NYZ033-202000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-202000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ058-202000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph,

increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ065-202000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ041-202000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ038-202000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs around 80.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs around

80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 60. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ032-202000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. A chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-202000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ083-202000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ043-202000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ084-202000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers

likely with scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ082-202000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-202000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in

the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ040-202000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ047-202000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ048-202000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, increasing to around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ049-202000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ050-202000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ051-202000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ053-202000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ054-202000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ060-202000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light

and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs

around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ061-202000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ059-202000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs around 80. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ063-202000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

NYZ064-202000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light

and variable.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ066-202000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

345 AM EDT Sat Aug 20 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

