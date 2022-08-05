NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 4, 2022

_____

064 FPUS51 KALY 050847

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050846

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

NYZ033-052000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-052000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ058-052000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ065-052000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ041-052000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-052000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ032-052000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ042-052000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows

in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-052000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of

thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-052000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-052000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 80.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ082-052000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ039-052000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ040-052000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the upper 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ047-052000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ048-052000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ049-052000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs

around 90. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows around 70. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ050-052000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ051-052000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. A chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Hot with

highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ053-052000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Light and variable winds,

becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows around 70. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ054-052000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ060-052000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows around 70. Highs in the lower

90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ061-052000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ059-052000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny with a slight chance

of showers and thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ063-052000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

this morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely this afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with

scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ064-052000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely this afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower

90s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Showers

likely, mainly in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the

lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ066-052000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

446 AM EDT Fri Aug 5 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs around

90. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows around 70. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather