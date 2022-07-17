NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 16, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

NYZ033-172000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows around 60. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ052-172000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows around 70. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ058-172000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers, mainly in the

evening. Humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ065-172000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ041-172000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ038-172000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ032-172000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the lower

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-172000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ083-172000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ043-172000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Humid with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

NYZ084-172000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ082-172000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm with highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

NYZ039-172000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ040-172000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ047-172000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ048-172000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 70. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ049-172000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Not as warm. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ050-172000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ051-172000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. A

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

NYZ053-172000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

NYZ054-172000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ060-172000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the lower 90s. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ061-172000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

mid 60s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

NYZ059-172000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows

in the mid 60s.

NYZ063-172000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

around 60.

NYZ064-172000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Isolated showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with highs in the upper

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Warmer

with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 90s.

NYZ066-172000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

400 AM EDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs around 90.

