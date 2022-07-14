NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

NYZ033-142000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ052-142000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ058-142000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ065-142000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ041-142000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ038-142000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-142000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ042-142000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ083-142000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ043-142000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ084-142000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers with isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs around 80.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ082-142000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ039-142000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-142000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-142000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-142000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ049-142000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ050-142000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ051-142000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ053-142000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ054-142000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ060-142000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ061-142000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ059-142000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ063-142000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-142000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. East

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs

around 90. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ066-142000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

334 AM EDT Thu Jul 14 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny with isolated showers. Isolated thunderstorms

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

