NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 26, 2022

_____

801 FPUS51 KALY 270746

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 270745

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

NYZ033-272000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the lower 60s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ052-272000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ058-272000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ065-272000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows

around 60. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ041-272000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ038-272000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler with lows in the lower 50s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ032-272000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

around 60. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-272000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler with lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ083-272000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west this

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ043-272000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs around 80. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ084-272000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west

this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ082-272000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ039-272000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ040-272000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ047-272000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ048-272000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ049-272000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ050-272000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid

50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ051-272000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ053-272000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ054-272000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

NYZ060-272000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ061-272000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall this morning. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-272000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs around 80. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ063-272000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

this morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this

morning. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much cooler. Less humid with lows around

50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-272000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...A chance of thunderstorms this morning. Showers likely.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall this morning. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Much cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ066-272000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

345 AM EDT Mon Jun 27 2022

.TODAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms

may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Not as warm with highs

in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much cooler.

Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather