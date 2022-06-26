NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 25, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Not as warm.

Less humid with highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with lows in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the morning. Not as warm.

Less humid with highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler with lows around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as

warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A chance of

showers in the evening, then showers after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

$$

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper

60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Showers in the morning. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly sunny with

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much cooler. Less humid with lows in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 80s. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows around 60.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm with

highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the lower

90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. A chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs around 80. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Hot. Highs in the mid

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

355 AM EDT Sun Jun 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Not as warm. Humid with highs in

the mid 70s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

$$

