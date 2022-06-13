NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 12, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

NYZ033-132015-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Not as

warm with highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ052-132015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ058-132015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ065-132015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ041-132015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ038-132015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Not as

warm with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ032-132015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ042-132015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ083-132015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ043-132015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

north with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ084-132015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler with lows around 50. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ082-132015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 70.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

NYZ039-132015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ040-132015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ047-132015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

around 50.

NYZ048-132015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ049-132015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ050-132015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ051-132015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ053-132015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ054-132015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ060-132015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ061-132015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper

70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Not as warm

with highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ059-132015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Hot.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND JUNETEENTH...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

NYZ063-132015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ064-132015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

NYZ066-132015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

414 AM EDT Mon Jun 13 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.JUNETEENTH...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

