NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 29, 2022

_____

167 FPUS51 KALY 300713

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300711

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

NYZ033-302000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ052-302000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ058-302000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ065-302000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ041-302000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ038-302000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Humid with highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ032-302000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ042-302000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much warmer with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ083-302000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ043-302000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ084-302000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ082-302000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ039-302000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ040-302000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ047-302000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ048-302000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ049-302000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ050-302000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ051-302000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ053-302000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. South

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ054-302000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers

likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

around 70. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NYZ060-302000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ061-302000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ059-302000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ063-302000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ064-302000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Not

as warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ066-302000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

311 AM EDT Mon May 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Warmer with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

