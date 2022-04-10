NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 9, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...A chance of snow showers this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then a

chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in

the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cool. Near steady

temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Much

cooler with highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

a chance of rain or snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around

40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

354 AM EDT Sun Apr 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

