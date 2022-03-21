NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet with a chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then freezing rain after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or sleet likely in the afternoon.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow or rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 50. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain or sleet in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Not as cool

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain likely

in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs around 40. Lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs around 30.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Snow in the evening, then freezing

rain after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Rain in the evening, then

rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet. Little or no sleet accumulation.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain or snow likely in the evening.

Freezing rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Rain

likely in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight.

Little or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 40. East winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Freezing rain. Rain, cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming north

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or sleet in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Little or no sleet accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Cooler

with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

332 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

