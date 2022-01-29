NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 28, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

NYZ033-292100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 9 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 11 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 26 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 28 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 3 above.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower

20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ052-292100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ058-292100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Blustery, colder with highs around

13. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 24 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ065-292100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Colder with

highs around 19. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 8 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in

the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ041-292100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Much colder

with highs around 13. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ038-292100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs around 14.

Temperature falling to around 8 above this afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 14 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 7 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 7 above. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ032-292100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs around 8 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 24 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 13 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 12. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows around 4 above. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not

as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain with snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Much colder

with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs around 20. Temperature falling to around 10 above

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

NYZ042-292100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Much colder with highs around 12. North winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

NYZ083-292100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ043-292100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Much colder

with highs around 7 above. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

19 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening. Snow likely. Colder

with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow

40 percent.

NYZ084-292100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 9 above. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 1 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder

with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ082-292100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, colder with highs around 13. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 8 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cold

with highs around 13. West winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as

low as 26 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 2 above.

West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Cold. Near steady temperature around

30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely, mainly in the evening. Colder with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around

15 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

NYZ039-292100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Colder with

highs around 16. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds around

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 2 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs around

40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ040-292100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of snow this morning. Colder with

highs around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. West winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ047-292100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Blustery,

colder with highs around 14. Temperature falling to around 9 above

this afternoon. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph, decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. Wind chill values

as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ048-292100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Colder with

highs around 14. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

this afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 1 below. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 21 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 16. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 20 below

in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ049-292100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ050-292100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 14. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs around 30.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ051-292100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder with highs

around 13. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph,

increasing to 40 mph this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

16 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Blustery,

cold with lows around zero. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 22 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 17. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Wind chill values

as low as 19 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 4 above.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ053-292100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder with

highs around 11. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 11 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 8 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 50 percent.

NYZ054-292100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Snow likely. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Much

colder with highs around 5 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as

low as 17 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 1 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 15. West winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 16 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Much

colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ060-292100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder

with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 4 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ061-292100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Much colder

with highs around 10 above. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ059-292100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs around 17. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent. Wind chill values as low as 11 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 5 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ063-292100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Total snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Colder with highs around 16. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 8 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. West

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

and rain after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

NYZ064-292100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Colder with

highs around 19. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values

as low as 7 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 7 above. Light

and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

NYZ066-292100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

334 AM EST Sat Jan 29 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Snow. Total snow accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Much colder

with highs around 14. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. Wind chill values as low as

12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with

lows around 2 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph in the evening. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

