Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

NYZ033-262100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 8 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 17 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 18 below.

Temperature rising to around 12 below after midnight. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 20. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around zero.

Highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to 10 below zero. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

5 below to zero. Wind chill values as low as 25 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ052-262100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ058-262100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Colder

with highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Wind

chill values as low as 12 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 12.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as

10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ065-262100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 above. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional moderate

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ041-262100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 18. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 11 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 11 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 15.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above

zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ038-262100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 13 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 6 below. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight.

Not as cold with lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values

as low as 20 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-262100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 6 above. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 17 below. Temperature rising to around 9 below

after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs around 19. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 below.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. Wind chill values

as low as 25 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 below to

zero. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs around 30.

NYZ042-262100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 13 below. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 11.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around zero. Highs around 15. Wind chill values

as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-262100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 14 below. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ043-262100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 14. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 12 below. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13.

South winds around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

north in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows around zero. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ084-262100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 17. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 below.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as

10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ082-262100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 10 above. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 18. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 11. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

1 below.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 5 below to zero.

Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ039-262100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 9 below. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 11. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with highs around 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30.

NYZ040-262100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 15. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 8 below. West

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 13. Southeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ047-262100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Colder with highs

around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as

7 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Not as cold with lows around 16. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ048-262100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13.

South winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ049-262100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 19. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ050-262100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 19. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 4 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the

morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ051-262100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 14. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 6 below. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Wind chill values as

low as 12 below.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around zero. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ053-262100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 20. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 8 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 15. Lows around 5 above. Wind

chill values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ054-262100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 14. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 5 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 14.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around zero. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 20.

Lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Wind

chill values as low as zero in the morning.

NYZ060-262100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. North winds

5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 3 below.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero after

midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ061-262100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Much colder

with highs around 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows around 5 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 5 above. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ059-262100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 1 below. North

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 4 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming north in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs around 20. Lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ063-262100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Colder with highs

around 19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as

3 below.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 below. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 13.

Temperature rising to around 18 after midnight. West winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the

morning, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 10 above. Highs around 20. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as

low as 15 below.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 15 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ064-262100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of flurries this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 1 above. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 17.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 10 above.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ066-262100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

357 AM EST Wed Jan 26 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around zero. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the

morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 16.

Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional moderate

snow accumulation possible. Colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 5 to 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 10 below.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

