NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 3, 2022

405 FPUS51 KALY 040831

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040830

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

NYZ033-042100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around zero. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Temperature

falling to around 10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ052-042100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ058-042100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy, brisk with highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ065-042100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

$$

NYZ041-042100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ038-042100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around

10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around 20.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ032-042100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not

as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 20. Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

5 below to zero. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Not as cold with lows

around 10 above. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows around 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Much colder with highs 10 to 15. Temperature falling to around

10 above in the afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in

the afternoon.

$$

NYZ042-042100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 20. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

15 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

$$

NYZ083-042100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising to around

20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ043-042100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Temperature rising to around

20 after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ084-042100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ082-042100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature around 20. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the lower 20s. Temperature falling to around 15 in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 10 below

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as 10 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening. Cold

with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs around 20.

Temperature falling to around 15 in the afternoon. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

$$

NYZ039-042100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 20. East winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 10 to

15. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid

30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ040-042100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Temperature rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ047-042100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows 15 to

20. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling to around

20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ048-042100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ049-042100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs around 30. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ050-042100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs around 40. South

winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up

to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ051-042100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as

5 below.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ053-042100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold with

highs around 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then snow

or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ054-042100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ060-042100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ061-042100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Not

as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values

as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ059-042100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ063-042100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill

values as low as zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow or rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

$$

NYZ064-042100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then rain or snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

$$

NYZ066-042100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EST Tue Jan 4 2022

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Not as cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of freezing rain and snow showers in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with

highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or

snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

$$

