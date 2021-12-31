NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

NYZ033-312100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower

40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers, sleet with a chance of freezing rain in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 20s in the afternoon. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values

as low as zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs 15 to 20. Lows

around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

NYZ052-312100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ058-312100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ065-312100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower

20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-312100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ038-312100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle this morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

around 50. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cooler with highs around 40. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

NYZ032-312100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning. Cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Patchy drizzle in the morning. Areas of fog in the

morning. Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the morning, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Freezing rain and sleet after midnight.

Little or no sleet accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow in the morning, then snow showers in the afternoon.

Light snow accumulation. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Much colder

with lows zero to 5 above zero. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around

10 above. Temperature rising to around 15 after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

NYZ042-312100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy fog.

Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low

as zero.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ083-312100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog in the morning. Showers

likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ043-312100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ084-312100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ082-312100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers with possible snow

showers, drizzle and freezing drizzle this morning, then rain

showers likely this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Southeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers, sleet and rain showers in the morning, then

snow showers likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the

afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 10 above. Chance of snow 50 percent. Wind chill values as low

as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values

as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

NYZ039-312100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy drizzle

this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy

fog. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Rain showers likely.

Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

NYZ040-312100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers with patchy

drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming northeast around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ047-312100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers. Highs around

50. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Much colder with lows around 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ048-312100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance

of rain showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. A chance

of rain showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ049-312100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ050-312100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a chance of rain

showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ051-312100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ053-312100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Areas of fog. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

NYZ054-312100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Patchy drizzle this

morning, then a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then snow and

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the

lower 30s in the afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 15. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the lower

20s. Lows 15 to 20. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

NYZ060-312100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with

lows around 20. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-312100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-312100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 20. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-312100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning, then a slight

chance of showers this afternoon. Patchy fog. Highs in the upper

40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Lows around 40. Light

and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the mid 20s.

Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

NYZ064-312100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Showers likely. Highs

in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs around 30. Lows

around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-312100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

359 AM EST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy drizzle this morning. Patchy fog this

morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with patchy drizzle. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 40s in the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold. Highs in the upper

20s. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

30. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

