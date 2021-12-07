NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 6, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Temperature

rising to around 20 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold.

Near steady temperature around 30. Temperature rising into the lower

30s after midnight. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely, mainly in the evening. Cold with lows

in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ052-072100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ058-072100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Cold

with highs around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ065-072100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ041-072100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ038-072100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ032-072100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then cloudy with a chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature around 18. Light and variable winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows around 13. West winds around 5 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely

after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ042-072100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs around 30. Light and variable winds, becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cold. Near steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs around 50. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain or snow showers likely in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ083-072100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Light and variable winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ043-072100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Much

cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

20. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ084-072100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ082-072100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold. Near

steady temperature around 30. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain, cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the morning,

then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ039-072100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much cooler. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

and rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ040-072100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers, mainly this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

in the lower 40s.

NYZ047-072100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ048-072100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 40.

NYZ049-072100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ050-072100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of snow showers. Much cooler with highs in the mid

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ051-072100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows around

19. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs

around 40.

NYZ053-072100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising

into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ054-072100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers this

morning. Much colder. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Light snow likely. Total snow accumulation around an

inch possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ060-072100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the upper

30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ061-072100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this

morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Much cooler with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of light snow in the morning, then

light snow likely in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation around

an inch possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of light snow in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not

as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature rising into the

upper 30s after midnight.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ059-072100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ063-072100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light snow after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light snow. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature

falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon.

NYZ064-072100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ066-072100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

323 AM EST Tue Dec 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light snow. Highs in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

