NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

NYZ033-022100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows around

13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers after midnight. Light snow accumulation. Not as cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow showers, mainly in the morning. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature 15 to 20. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

NYZ052-022100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ058-022100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little

or no snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ065-022100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ041-022100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this

morning, then rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ038-022100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers this

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around

20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising into the mid 20s after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ032-022100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers this

morning, then rain showers this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow or rain showers in the evening, then snow showers

likely after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.

Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Light snow

accumulation. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature

rising into the upper 30s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

NYZ042-022100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then snow and rain showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ083-022100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance

of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ043-022100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cold with lows around 30. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

NYZ084-022100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers

likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ082-022100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Total snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s.

Temperature rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

NYZ039-022100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising to around 40 after midnight. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ040-022100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ047-022100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow or rain showers after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Rain showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ048-022100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest around 15 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder with

lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into

the upper 20s in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ049-022100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ050-022100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ051-022100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Breezy, cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into

the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ053-022100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then

showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. A chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ054-022100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers this morning, then

rain showers likely this afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the

mid 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. Temperature

rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs around 50. Temperature

falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

NYZ060-022100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Cold with

lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ061-022100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of

snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Temperature

rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to around

30 in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ059-022100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening. Colder with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ063-022100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in

the mid 30s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow and rain showers likely in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ064-022100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ066-022100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

339 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning. Rain showers

likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

$$

