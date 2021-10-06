NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 5, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

NYZ033-062000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ052-062000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ058-062000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-062000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ041-062000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ038-062000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs around 70.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-062000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ042-062000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs around 70.

NYZ083-062000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 70. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ043-062000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ084-062000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 40s. North

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-062000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs around 60.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ039-062000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. East winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

NYZ040-062000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east around 5 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-062000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs

in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast

around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-062000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-062000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ050-062000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ051-062000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Highs in the lower

60s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-062000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-062000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around

50. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-062000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ061-062000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-062000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ063-062000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers with patchy drizzle this

morning. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-062000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Light

and variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

NYZ066-062000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

337 AM EDT Wed Oct 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

