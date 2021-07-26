NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph,

diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in

the afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hazy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Temperature falling into the mid 70s in the

afternoon. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hazy. Highs in the lower

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. North

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. Temperature falling into the lower 70s in the

afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 70.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

north after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 80. West winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Hazy with patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Hazy. Highs in the upper

70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds around 5 mph, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the mid

80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the

mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the upper

80s. Light and variable winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

309 AM EDT Mon Jul 26 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather