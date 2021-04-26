NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 25, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

NYZ033-262000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ052-262000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows around

40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ058-262000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ065-262000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the upper

70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

$$

NYZ041-262000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ038-262000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ032-262000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

40s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Colder

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ042-262000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ083-262000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ043-262000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-262000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich

and Greenwich

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid

50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ082-262000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ039-262000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ040-262000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around

70. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ047-262000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ048-262000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ049-262000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ050-262000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford

and Waterford

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ051-262000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ053-262000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west around

5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ054-262000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ060-262000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ061-262000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Warmer with highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ059-262000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights

and Jefferson Heights

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ063-262000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 60s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Cooler with lows in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ064-262000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ066-262000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

328 AM EDT Mon Apr 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

