NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated rain showers this afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Snow

accumulation around an inch. Cold with lows around 30. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow or rain showers

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ052-202015-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 50. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-202015-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ065-202015-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 60. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows

around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ041-202015-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-202015-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers, mainly this morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers or a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-202015-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then snow or rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming north in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

morning. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Highs in the mid

30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ042-202015-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-202015-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ043-202015-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers in the afternoon.

Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely or rain

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-202015-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of rain showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ082-202015-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning, then

partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid

20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-202015-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Isolated showers. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ040-202015-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-202015-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

or a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the

lower 40s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ048-202015-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. A chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cold with lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ049-202015-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-202015-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-202015-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow or rain showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Little or no

snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-202015-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north around

5 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into

the upper 40s in the afternoon. East winds around 5 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ054-202015-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the upper

20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

NYZ060-202015-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows around

30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-202015-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west around 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s in the afternoon. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers or a chance of snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-202015-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely or a chance of

snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-202015-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ064-202015-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening. Colder with lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ066-202015-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

430 AM EDT Tue Apr 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much colder with lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

