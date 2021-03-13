NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

NYZ033-132100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature

in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 19 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ052-132100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow or rain in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

$$

NYZ058-132100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill values as low as 14 below after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill values as low as

18 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ065-132100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ041-132100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ038-132100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 6 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 9 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ032-132100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers after midnight.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around

15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the

afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much colder with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

17 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 18 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 above zero.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ042-132100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 4 above.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ083-132100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling to

around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ043-132100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ084-132100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ082-132100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery, cold with highs in the lower

30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 3 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 14 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

14 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Colder with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ039-132100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 7 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ040-132100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ047-132100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

10 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ048-132100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 8 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

11 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ049-132100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ050-132100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ051-132100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph, increasing to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 7 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as

15 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

or snow. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-132100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into

the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 12.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 3 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ054-132100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and blustery. Highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 8 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 10 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

13 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

$$

NYZ060-132100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to around 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13.

Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ061-132100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around

10 above. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 4 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ059-132100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Much

colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ063-132100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling

into the lower 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

NYZ064-132100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 15. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening. Not as cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

$$

NYZ066-132100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

307 AM EST Sat Mar 13 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Much colder with lows around 13. Northwest winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cooler with

highs in the upper 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.

$$

