NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, March 8, 2021 _____ 252 FPUS51 KALY 090832 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 090831 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 NYZ033-092100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ052-092100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ058-092100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ065-092100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ041-092100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ038-092100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ032-092100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ042-092100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ083-092100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ043-092100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs around 40. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ084-092100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ082-092100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20. Highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ039-092100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ040-092100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ047-092100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ048-092100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ049-092100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ050-092100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ051-092100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s. $$ NYZ053-092100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ054-092100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows around 20. $$ NYZ060-092100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ061-092100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ059-092100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ063-092100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-092100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ066-092100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 331 AM EST Tue Mar 9 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in the lower 20s.