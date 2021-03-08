NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

525 FPUS51 KALY 080820

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 080819

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

NYZ033-082100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. South

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ052-082100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower

50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ058-082100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ065-082100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ041-082100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ038-082100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ032-082100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing drizzle after

midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising

to around 30 after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

North winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ042-082100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as cool

with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 30.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ083-082100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ043-082100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ084-082100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ082-082100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ039-082100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ040-082100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ047-082100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ048-082100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ049-082100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ050-082100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ051-082100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 1 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ053-082100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ054-082100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ060-082100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ061-082100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ059-082100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ063-082100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising

into the mid 30s after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ064-082100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southwest around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

$$

NYZ066-082100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

319 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

$$

