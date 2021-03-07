NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021 _____ 612 FPUS51 KALY 070804 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 070803 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 NYZ033-072100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 1 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ052-072100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ058-072100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 8 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ065-072100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ041-072100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ038-072100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ032-072100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 below. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Not as cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain. Cooler with highs around 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. $$ NYZ042-072100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ083-072100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ043-072100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. South winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. $$ NYZ084-072100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 8 above. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ082-072100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ039-072100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 3 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. West winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ040-072100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ047-072100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ048-072100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ049-072100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ050-072100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ051-072100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 7 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 6 below in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ053-072100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 9 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around 30 after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ054-072100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows around 6 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 7 below after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ060-072100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ061-072100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ059-072100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. North winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ063-072100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 8 above. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the lower 30s after midnight. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ064-072100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ066-072100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 303 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.