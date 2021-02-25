NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 24, 2021 _____ 128 FPUS51 KALY 250829 ZFPALY FPUS51 KALY 250828 ZFPALY Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England National Weather Service Albany NY 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 NYZ033-252100- Hamilton- Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 15. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 10 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ052-252100- Eastern Albany- Including the city of ALBANY 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ058-252100- Western Greene- Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 15. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. $$ NYZ065-252100- Western Dutchess- Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling to around 40 in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ041-252100- Northern Saratoga- Including the city of Saratoga Springs 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ038-252100- Southern Herkimer- Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk, Frankfort, and Doldgeville 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 10 to 15. Highs around 30. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ032-252100- Northern Herkimer- Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever, Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Much colder with lows around 6 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows around 16. Temperature rising into the lower 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows zero to 5 above zero. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Lows around 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ042-252100- Northern Warren- Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 9 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 17. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ083-252100- Southeast Warren- Including the city of Glens Falls 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ043-252100- Northern Washington- Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 11. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ084-252100- Southern Washington- Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge, and Greenwich 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning. Rain. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ082-252100- Northern Fulton- Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers this morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Colder with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows around 13. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 18. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain or snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as 5 below. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as 5 below in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. $$ NYZ039-252100- Southern Fulton- Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 10 above. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ040-252100- Montgomery- Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ047-252100- Schoharie- Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow showers this morning. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ048-252100- Western Schenectady- Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ049-252100- Eastern Schenectady- Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ050-252100- Southern Saratoga- Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville, and Waterford 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ051-252100- Western Albany- Including the cities of Altamont and Berne 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and blustery, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ053-252100- Western Rensselaer- Including the city of Troy 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ054-252100- Eastern Rensselaer- Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow or rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 10 to 15. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the mid 20s. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. $$ NYZ060-252100- Western Columbia- Including the city of Hudson 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ061-252100- Eastern Columbia- Including the city of Chatham 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ059-252100- Eastern Greene- Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo, and Jefferson Heights 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ063-252100- Western Ulster- Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley, Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent. $$ NYZ064-252100- Eastern Ulster- Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ066-252100- Eastern Dutchess- Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook, Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton 328 AM EST Thu Feb 25 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows around 16. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly clear. Colder with lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. $$