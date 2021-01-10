NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs around 40.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling

to around 30 in the afternoon.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 18. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady temperature

around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the mid 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Light and variable winds, becoming

south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows in

the lower 20s. Highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in

the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the mid 30s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs around 40.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Cold with highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 19. North winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

320 AM EST Sun Jan 10 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Cold with lows around 18. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40. Lows in

the upper 20s.

