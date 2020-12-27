NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 26, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

NYZ033-272100-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. South winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after

midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around

11. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs around 18. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as

zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 10 above. Wind chill

values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain or snow likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs around 30.

NYZ052-272100-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

NYZ058-272100-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming south this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

NYZ065-272100-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ041-272100-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the lower 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ038-272100-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature

rising to around 30 after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

around 15 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ032-272100-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Temperature rising into the upper 20s after midnight. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow or rain

showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Additional light snow accumulation possible. Colder with lows around

11. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs around 17. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 1 below.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

around 10 above. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow after midnight.

Not as cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening. Rain likely. Little or

no snow accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Colder with lows around 20. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

NYZ042-272100-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

NYZ083-272100-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ043-272100-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ084-272100-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Temperature falling

into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ082-272100-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature in the

lower 20s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain or snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 16. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

upper 20s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Not as

cool with highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and colder. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s.

NYZ039-272100-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with

lows around 19. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature around

30.

NYZ040-272100-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Cold with lows around 20. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Much colder

with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ047-272100-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

NYZ048-272100-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

NYZ049-272100-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds around 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

NYZ050-272100-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the

lower 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s.

NYZ051-272100-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Temperature falling to around 30 in the afternoon.

NYZ053-272100-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows around 30. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

NYZ054-272100-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Temperature falling to around 20 in the afternoon. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature

15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold. Highs around

30. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s.

NYZ060-272100-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

NYZ061-272100-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cold. Near steady temperature in

the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the upper 40s after midnight.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s.

NYZ059-272100-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising to around

30 after midnight. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ063-272100-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling into the mid

20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool. Near steady temperature

in the lower 40s. Temperature rising into the lower 40s after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature

falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ064-272100-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the

mid 40s. Temperature rising into the mid 40s after midnight. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Lows

in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ066-272100-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

330 AM EST Sun Dec 27 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Temperature rising into the

upper 20s after midnight. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder with highs around 30. Temperature

falling into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

30s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Not as cool

with highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows around 40. Temperature

rising into the upper 40s after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 40.

