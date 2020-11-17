NY Albany NY Zone Forecast
NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
720 FPUS51 KALY 170810
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 170809
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
NYZ033-172100-
Hamilton-
Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow this morning, then a
slight chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s.
Temperature falling into the upper 20s this afternoon. West winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Colder with lows around 11. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
Wind chill values as low as zero.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the
morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. Temperature rising to around
16 after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 30s. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in
the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Cold with
lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ052-172100-
Eastern Albany-
Including the city of ALBANY
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,
mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ058-172100-
Western Greene-
Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. Temperature falling into the lower 30s this afternoon.
West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Temperature falling
into the mid 20s in the afternoon. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ065-172100-
Western Dutchess-
Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ041-172100-
Northern Saratoga-
Including the city of Saratoga Springs
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain this morning,
then partly sunny with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ038-172100-
Southern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,
Frankfort, and Doldgeville
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning.
Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Colder
with lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ032-172100-
Northern Herkimer-
Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,
Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in
the lower 30s. Temperature falling into the upper 20s this
afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 12. Northwest
winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 14. Temperature rising to around
19 after midnight. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling
to around 40 in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ042-172100-
Northern Warren-
Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of snow or rain. Highs
around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 16. Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 30. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs around 40. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ083-172100-
Southeast Warren-
Including the city of Glens Falls
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
slight chance of snow this morning. A slight chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ043-172100-
Northern Washington-
Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature
falling into the mid 40s in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 40 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ084-172100-
Southern Washington-
Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,
and Greenwich
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds around 5 mph, becoming
south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.
$$
NYZ082-172100-
Northern Fulton-
Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow this morning, then
partly sunny with a chance of snow or a slight chance of rain this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Temperature falling into the lower
30s this afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with
lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature around 19. West winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ039-172100-
Southern Fulton-
Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of snow or rain. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 18. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ040-172100-
Montgomery-
Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly this morning. Highs in the lower
40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
30s. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. A
chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
around 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ047-172100-
Schoharie-
Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain or snow likely, mainly this morning. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
partly cloudy after midnight. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ048-172100-
Western Schenectady-
Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow likely, mainly
this morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows around 20. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts
up to 20 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ049-172100-
Eastern Schenectady-
Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,
mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ050-172100-
Southern Saratoga-
Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,
and Waterford
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of snow,
mainly this morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph, increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ051-172100-
Western Albany-
Including the cities of Altamont and Berne
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with
lows around 18. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming
southwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ053-172100-
Western Rensselaer-
Including the city of Troy
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the lower 50s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ054-172100-
Eastern Rensselaer-
Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow this morning, then a slight
chance of rain or snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. West
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. Northwest winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the mid
40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the
afternoon.
$$
NYZ060-172100-
Western Columbia-
Including the city of Hudson
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the
upper 30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ061-172100-
Eastern Columbia-
Including the city of Chatham
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or a slight chance of
snow. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s
this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ059-172100-
Eastern Greene-
Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,
and Jefferson Heights
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Temperature falling into the upper
30s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ063-172100-
Western Ulster-
Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,
Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain. Highs in the
lower 40s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s this afternoon. West
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold with
lows around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ064-172100-
Eastern Ulster-
Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain or snow this
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ066-172100-
Eastern Dutchess-
Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,
Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton
309 AM EST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A
20 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature
falling into the upper 30s this afternoon. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather