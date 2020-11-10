NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 9, 2020

_____

286 FPUS51 KALY 100917

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

NYZ033-102130-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ052-102130-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ058-102130-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ065-102130-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in the upper 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ041-102130-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ038-102130-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the upper

50s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs around 70. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Cooler with

lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ032-102130-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ042-102130-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ083-102130-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 50. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ043-102130-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ084-102130-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ082-102130-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

NYZ039-102130-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ040-102130-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ047-102130-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon.

$$

NYZ048-102130-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ049-102130-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ050-102130-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then scattered

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ051-102130-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ053-102130-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west after midnight.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ054-102130-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds

around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ060-102130-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ061-102130-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler with highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ059-102130-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds around

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ063-102130-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid

50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Temperature falling into the upper 40s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ064-102130-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Less humid with highs in

the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ066-102130-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

417 AM EST Tue Nov 10 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.VETERANS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then scattered showers in

the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Not as cool. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NAS

