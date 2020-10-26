NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet likely with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers or sleet in the morning. Rain showers. Little

or no snow and sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered rain showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Colder with lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Not as cool

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler with highs around 40. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers or a slight chance of snow. Little

or no snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the evening.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning. Mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Sleet or rain showers likely or a slight chance

of snow. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Cold. Near steady

temperature in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers or sleet likely in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers or a slight

chance of sleet. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Cold with

lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

North winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Near steady temperature in the mid

40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain showers likely. Near steady temperature in

the upper 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain or snow in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...A chance of snow in the morning. Partly sunny with a

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then

scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs

around 50. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. A chance of

snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Near steady

temperature around 50. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming north

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

154 AM EDT Mon Oct 26 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest

after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening. Cold

with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

