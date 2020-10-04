NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 3, 2020

544 FPUS51 KALY 040748

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 040746

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

NYZ033-042000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning, then

mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ052-042000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ058-042000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ065-042000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ041-042000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ038-042000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming cloudy. Highs

around 60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ032-042000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Colder with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ042-042000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. South winds around 5 mph

in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ083-042000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ043-042000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ084-042000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ082-042000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ039-042000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ040-042000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as

cool with lows in the mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming southwest around

5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ047-042000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ048-042000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ049-042000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog and frost this morning. Highs around 60. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ050-042000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ051-042000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ053-042000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ054-042000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

NYZ060-042000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ061-042000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ059-042000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ063-042000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ064-042000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around

5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ066-042000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

346 AM EDT Sun Oct 4 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

