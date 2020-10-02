NY Albany NY Zone Forecast

NY Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 1, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

NYZ033-022000-

Hamilton-

Including the cities of Speculator and Indian Lake

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and variable

winds, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ052-022000-

Eastern Albany-

Including the city of ALBANY

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Cooler with

lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ058-022000-

Western Greene-

Including the cities of Hunter, Tannersville, and Windham

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ065-022000-

Western Dutchess-

Including the cities of Poughkeepsie, Beacon, and Arlington

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

NYZ041-022000-

Northern Saratoga-

Including the city of Saratoga Springs

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ038-022000-

Southern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Ilion, Herkimer, Little Falls, Mohawk,

Frankfort, and Doldgeville

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ032-022000-

Northern Herkimer-

Including the cities of Atwell, Big Moose, Eagle Bay, Mckeever,

Nobleboro, Northwood, and Old Forge

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around

5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable winds, becoming west

around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

scattered rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows

around 40. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

NYZ042-022000-

Northern Warren-

Including the cities of North Creek, Warrensburg, and Chestertown

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

West winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ083-022000-

Southeast Warren-

Including the city of Glens Falls

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ043-022000-

Northern Washington-

Including the cities of Whitehall and Granville

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ084-022000-

Southern Washington-

Including the cities of Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Cambridge,

and Greenwich

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Light rain likely. Highs around 60. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ082-022000-

Northern Fulton-

Including the cities of Caroga Lake, Northville, and Mayfield

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ039-022000-

Southern Fulton-

Including the cities of Gloversville and Johnstown

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ040-022000-

Montgomery-

Including the cities of Amsterdam, Wellsville, and Fonda

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. East winds around 5 mph,

becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ047-022000-

Schoharie-

Including the cities of Cobleskill and Middleburgh

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ048-022000-

Western Schenectady-

Including the cities of Delanson, Esperance, and Duanesburg

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ049-022000-

Eastern Schenectady-

Including the cities of Schenectady and Rotterdam

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ050-022000-

Southern Saratoga-

Including the cities of Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Mechanicville,

and Waterford

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 40.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ051-022000-

Western Albany-

Including the cities of Altamont and Berne

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ053-022000-

Western Rensselaer-

Including the city of Troy

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming

light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around

60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ054-022000-

Eastern Rensselaer-

Including the cities of Grafton and Hoosick Falls

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Light rain likely this morning, then a

chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 50s.

South winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

NYZ060-022000-

Western Columbia-

Including the city of Hudson

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ061-022000-

Eastern Columbia-

Including the city of Chatham

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs

around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ059-022000-

Eastern Greene-

Including the cities of Catskill, Coxsackie, Athens, Cairo,

and Jefferson Heights

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cooler with highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around

5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

NYZ063-022000-

Western Ulster-

Including the cities of Ellenville, Woodstock, West Hurley,

Kerhonkson, Napanoch, and Phoenicia

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 60. West

winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

NYZ064-022000-

Eastern Ulster-

Including the cities of Kingston and New Paltz

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then mostly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

West winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 5 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

NYZ066-022000-

Eastern Dutchess-

Including the cities of Pawling, Dover Plains, Millbrook,

Pine Plains, Amenia, and Millerton

307 AM EDT Fri Oct 2 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with light rain likely this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the evening,

becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance

of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

